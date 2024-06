Two Salzburg coaches hope for a worthy end

FC Pinzgau would also like to give coach Johannes Schützinger, who is also retiring at the end of the season, a nice present. His tenure with the Saalfelden side (Markus Berger is being discussed as his successor) may have only lasted one year, but it was a highly successful one with a strong Westliga season and the regional cup title. "I'm looking forward to my new job at Red Bull, but it's still difficult for me to leave the club. The coaching team has a good relationship with the team," says the 40-year-old, who was delighted with a 3:2 win in Rankweil at the weekend. The final goal is to secure third place with a home win against Hohenems.