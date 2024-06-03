Imagine it’s the EU election and nobody cares!

Where can you cast your EU vote?

Polling stations have been set up in all 277 municipalities in Tyrol. On election day, eligible voters may only vote at the polling station in their main municipality of residence where they are also listed in the electoral roll (where their main residence is registered on the cut-off date of March 26, 2024). However, with a so-called "open" polling card, i.e. a polling card that has not been sealed and/or for which the declaration in lieu of an oath has not yet been signed, it is possible to vote at any polling station throughout Austria on election day.