Hot vacation tip

EM fever in the children’s camps

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 19:47

The summer vacations are approaching! And with it the time when children and young people can relax and devote themselves to the most beautiful pastime in the world without the stress of school.

In cooperation with the "Krone", 11teamsports offers around 70 soccer vacation camps in all federal states. The "11teamsports Academy Camps" were designed by professionals, the children learn the values of sport in a playful way, receive tips and tricks for physical and mental strength and are introduced to a healthy diet suitable for children. The training follows the newly developed game forms with small goals and lots of ball contact, which ensures moments of success and enjoyment. There are also entertaining competitions with giant darts or shot measuring and a Nike training set - the focus is on fun and a positive atmosphere.

Registration options (for kids and young people aged six to 14) and all information can be found at www.11teamsports.com.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Hofstetter
