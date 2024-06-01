But what exactly got the politician so worked up on the sidelines of the Simmering street festival in Vienna? According to ORF, the question was worded as follows: "The right-wing populists and right-wing extremists in the European Parliament are very divided. How do you convince voters that this is not a wasted vote?" The background to this is the recent expulsion of the AfD delegation from the EU parliamentary group, of which the FPÖ is also a member.