Which Carinthian could make it into the EU?

A glimmer of hope

But there is still a glimmer of hope for the Carinthian candidates who are in a slightly lower position. Because on June 9, voters can also cast a preferential vote on their ballot paper - in other words, give special support to a candidate. If a politician receives a certain number of preferential votes, they are ranked first and receive a direct mandate. Specifically, this is five percent of the party result. In other words, if a party receives 100,000 votes, 5,000 preferential votes are needed to be ranked first.