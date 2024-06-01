Abba members receive royal decorations

50th anniversary of the ESC

Exactly 50 years ago, Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Waterloo". The victory at the European music competition helped the musicians to their international breakthrough. This was followed by hits such as "Mamma Mia" (1975), "Dancing Queen" (1976) and "The Winner Takes It All" (1980). With catchy melodies and a unique style, Abba embodied the disco phenomenon around the globe. The band broke up in 1982.