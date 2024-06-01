The catastrophe failed to materialize

And secondly, you can rely on the volunteer fire departments in the Ländle. It was impressive how quickly they reacted to the hotspots in the Leiblachtal: forces and equipment from other municipalities in the Vorarlberg lowlands were requested at an early stage, sandbags were laid, artificial barricades were erected and pumps were set up - one cog in the wheel meshed with the other, the left hand knew what the right was doing. In short: thanks to an excellent organizational structure, the Vorarlberg fire departments act as an organic whole in an emergency. The crisis communication must also be praised: all the necessary information was available on the state's website in virtually real time, and the responsible departments communicated objectively and precisely without spreading even a hint of panic.