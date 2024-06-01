Crazy animal haters shoot at harmless four-legged friends

The little dog is now doing well again, but the shock has left its mark on the West Styrian family. "My daughters were completely devastated. It's simply unbelievable that someone would shoot in the middle of a residential area where children also play," says Patricia H., hoping that the cowardly shooter will be found soon. The Deutschlandsberg police have taken over the investigation. It is unclear whether there is a connection with the recent case in Ettendorf. "At the very least, the two cases are thought-provoking", emphasizes Weber.