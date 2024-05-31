Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Up to 25 degrees

Rain showers are followed by a light touch of summer

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 11:44

Summer is still a long time coming. However, after a somewhat moderate weekend, farmers and bathing beauties can look forward to sunshine and high temperatures.

comment0 Kommentare

While Friday will still be rainy in Carinthia, the weather will improve slightly on Saturday. "The day will start dry. In Lower Carinthia there will be the first clearings. In the afternoon, however, local rain showers and thunderstorms are still to be expected throughout the country," explains Paul Rainer, meteorologist at Geosphere Austria. And the temperatures on Saturday will also be impressive. "It will be up to 20 degrees."

Next disturbance on the way
While there may still be isolated thunderstorms in Carinthia on Saturday, it should remain dry throughout the country on Sunday. "In Upper Carinthia, there will still be a few scattered spring clouds. But the weather won't be unfriendly," said the meteorologist in an interview with "Krone". And temperatures will also rise steadily on Sunday. The weather experts are predicting between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Zitat Icon

The weather will be particularly friendly in the Klagenfurt basin on Sunday.

Paul Rainer, Meteorologe bei Geosphere Austria

Summer arrives
At the beginning of the week, however, the pre-summer weather will be over again for a short time. "There will be a few showers again. But the disturbance will only be light," explains Rainer, who is cautiously optimistic about Tuesday, as "things are likely to improve." And it should even be over 25 degrees Celsius, which should not only please bathers, but also farmers who want to start their first mowing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf