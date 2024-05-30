Vorteilswelt
At the Marchfelderhof

Strange award for star chef and chamber singer

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 05:30

One of the most special, but in any case the most iconic award in this country was once again presented to two really special candidates for this office. The "Krone" was there for you.

comment0 Kommentare

The streets were closed, the horns could be heard from afar - Deutsch-Wagram was in turmoil. It was that time again: the Golden Asparagus was awarded at the Marchfelderhof. "Once to a special connoisseur, you could say an ambassador for the product. And secondly, to someone who can prepare it particularly well," explained Peter Großmann, operator of the cult restaurant.

From the left: Star chef Heinz Reitbauer, restaurant operator Peter Großmann and Kammersänger Clemens Unterreiner truly enjoyed themselves on this evening. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)
From the left: Star chef Heinz Reitbauer, restaurant operator Peter Großmann and Kammersänger Clemens Unterreiner truly enjoyed themselves on this evening.
Of course, the Lugner family was not to be missed ... (from left) head Christina "Mausi" with her new boyfriend Ernst Prost and the engaged couple, Leo Kohlbauer and Lugner's daughter Jaqueline. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)
Of course, the Lugner family was not to be missed ... (from left) head Christina "Mausi" with her new boyfriend Ernst Prost and the engaged couple, Leo Kohlbauer and Lugner's daughter Jaqueline.
A man of pleasure through and through
This year, Kammersänger Clemens Unterreiner was chosen to carry the "good news" to the world: "Evil tongues would like to say 'You have to go through it' - but I love being here! The atmosphere is always great and of course I'm very happy to accept the award!"

He is now on a list with former Federal Chancellor Bruno Kreisky, Hollywood icon Liz Taylor and several other well-known gourmets. He is taking his prize with him to Gars Castle, where he has recently taken over the post of artistic director. "It will have a place in my office there" - although the pretty piece would be just as suitable for conducting ...

Martina and Werner Fasslabend and the sister of one of the two prizewinners, and historian, Katrin Unterreiner (right) were also present. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)
Martina and Werner Fasslabend and the sister of one of the two prizewinners, and historian, Katrin Unterreiner (right) were also present.
As the second prize winner, and therefore the one who can prepare Marchfeld asparagus particularly well, Peter Großmann chose someone of whom nothing else could be said ...

It is unclear who paid tribute to whom
None other than award-winning chef and Steirereck chef Heinz Reitbauer accepted the invitation to Lower Austria that evening and was visibly surprised by his honor: "Few products are as seasonal as asparagus and we humans, we chefs, always look forward to it, we even fight to look forward to something; that not everything is always available. So this product is something special, and in this context I also find this award very honorable," he explained very professionally in the interview.

Son Laurenz and daughter Charlotte Reitbauer accompanied their father to the award ceremony at the Marchfelderhof. Meanwhile, mother Birgit Reitbauer held the fort in the Steirereck. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)
Son Laurenz and daughter Charlotte Reitbauer accompanied their father to the award ceremony at the Marchfelderhof. Meanwhile, mother Birgit Reitbauer held the fort in the Steirereck.
The special appearance of his trophy had already been pointed out to him in advance. The golden-colored stalk vegetable will even find a place in the kitchen virtuoso's noel restaurant - even if "only" in a niche in the kitchen, where it joins awards such as "Chef of the Decade" from Gault Millau, several Michelin stars and the Trophée Gourmet. A sight perhaps as strange as the award ceremony itself that evening.

