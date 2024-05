Mbappe’s time in Paris ends in a dispute between lawyers!

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2018, also for €180 million, and developed into one of the best players in the world at the capital club. The 25-year-old has since become French champion six times and won the trophy four times with the top club. However, the big dream of winning the Champions League title has so far eluded the goalscorer. Perhaps it will work out at Real Madrid, Mbappe's move to the "royals" has been considered as good as fixed for months.