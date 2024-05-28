For advertising spot
Arnautovic greets the team boss with barbecue tongs
Before Austria's national team moves into the EURO camp in Windischgarsten on Wednesday, Ralf Rangnick and Marko Arnautovic took time out for an elaborate commercial shoot with and for IMMOunited founder Roland Schmid. The "Krone" was there live in Klosterneuburg ...
Access closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., barred, guarded by security, entrance only for "filming vehicles" - a side street as a film set with director, make-up artist, camera and lighting professionals. Mini-Hollywood in Klosterneuburg. The spotlights shone on Ralf Rangnick and Marko Arnautovic.
"It was fun!"
"The best protagonists now before the EURO," said Roland Schmid, expressing his thanks for the friendly service. "That makes me proud." Because the ÖFB stars made themselves available as testimonials for the advertising shoot of the well-connected IMMOunited founder, who has already run for Rapid and ÖFB president, supports many Bundesliga clubs and now wants to lead Vienna into the Oberhaus, and proved to have a sense of humor. And they were also convincing as text-sure actors. "It was fun," grinned Arnie ...
"Hearst Trainer, will we be neighbors?"
The fictional script of the commercial: Rangnick's wife, an actress of course, believes she has found her dream villa. The team boss checks the advertised IMMOunited app, a kind of land register to go - and then waves it off. When suddenly Arnautovic, "armed" with barbecue tongs, greets him over the hedge: "Hearst coach, will we be neighbors?"
The duo will meet again on Wednesday, when the ÖFB team arrives in Windischgarsten for EURO preparations. Then things will get serious.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
