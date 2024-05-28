30 years of the EU referendum
A rendezvous between young and old in the Hofburg
Two thirds of Austrians voted in favor of joining the EU in 1994. Today, we are one of the most EU-sceptical countries in the Union. The reasons for this and what the Union has brought to the country were the topics of a discussion event between old politicians and young citizens.
Federal President Van der Bellen had invited people to a dialog to mark 30 years of the EU referendum. Guests included political figures who played a leading role in EU accession, including former chancellors Franz Vranitzky (SPÖ), Wolfgang Schüssel (ÖVP) and former ministers Ferdinand Lacina, Brigitte Ederer (both SPÖ) and Maria Rauch-Kallat (ÖVP) as well as the first Austrian EU Commissioner Franz Fischler (ÖVP).
Election appeal from former politicians
The politicians took the opportunity to call for participation in the EU elections on June 9. Joining the EU has led to a "great Austrian success story", emphasized Van der Bellen. However, this should not encourage us to "do nothing on a soft cushion". The next opportunity to have a say in the EU elections was now at hand: "Make use of your right to vote," the Federal President appealed.
In a statement after the dialog, Vranitzky praised the Union's successes - for example in the economic, cultural and educational sectors. Schüssel emphasized its innovative strength. "Let us not rest on our laurels," Vranitzky also stated, "let us be aware that great tasks await us." Schüssel spoke out in favor of the enlargement of the EU, but its members would then have to show more tolerance for one another.
A united Europe cannot be taken for granted
Schüssel also said that "things that are taken for granted" must be made more understandable and more conscious. Austria could have a say in the defense of peace or the fight against climate change, and young people would not know any different, said Van der Bellen. Marlene Forgber, a student who took part in the discussion, also called on people to vote for Europe. Because: "To believe that we can do anything about the climate crisis or Russia or China as an 'eight-million-strong country' on our own is pretty naive."
