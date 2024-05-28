A rendezvous between young and old in the Hofburg

A united Europe cannot be taken for granted

Schüssel also said that "things that are taken for granted" must be made more understandable and more conscious. Austria could have a say in the defense of peace or the fight against climate change, and young people would not know any different, said Van der Bellen. Marlene Forgber, a student who took part in the discussion, also called on people to vote for Europe. Because: "To believe that we can do anything about the climate crisis or Russia or China as an 'eight-million-strong country' on our own is pretty naive."