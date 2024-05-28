Otherwise money cut
Government: compulsory work for asylum seekers is coming
The government has presented new measures for the federal government's basic services. There is to be a "work obligation" for asylum seekers - otherwise their pocket money will be halved, explained Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. In addition, values courses are to become compulsory even before a decision on asylum status is made, it was explained at a joint press conference with Integration Minister Susanne Raab.
Refugees are to be introduced to the values that apply here at an earlier stage and encouraged to take up non-profit activities - additional employment opportunities are also to be created for this purpose.
Measure only affects a small proportion of asylum seekers
Of course, the new regulation only applies to those asylum seekers who are in federal care, i.e. at the very beginning of the process. Of the 35,000 refugees in basic care, just 1600 are currently being looked after by the federal government. Displaced persons in Ukraine are not included here and are also not affected by the changes.
At the press conference, Karner pointed out that the federal states had requested appropriate measures. The federal government has now created "important points of reference" that the federal states, which provide the vast majority of basic services, can use as a guide. However, the minister cannot oblige them to do so.
Absence from values courses leads to pocket money cuts
What is actually set to change from the end of June: There is to be compulsory participation in values courses for new arrivals via the Federal Support Agency (BBU) and the Integration Fund. Topics such as culture and manners, equal rights, democracy, the role of men and women and anti-Semitism will be discussed. Four modules of 90 minutes each are planned, as Raab explained. Those who fail to attend will have their pocket money cut.
BBU Managing Director Andreas Achrainer sees very important content being taught here. Most refugees themselves are "curious about how to behave in Austria". According to Achrainer, an additional advantage is that experience has shown time and again that heads of families in particular have a strong influence on young girls who would like to know more about their rights and duties. The obligation is an advantage here.
Halving of 40 euros pocket money for refusal to work
As far as the work to be carried out by the federal caregivers is concerned, Karner spoke of an "obligation to work". In fact, the 40 euro pocket money is halved if a person refuses to work. This penalty is likely to be used rather rarely, as Achrainer reported waiting lists in the federal care facilities to be able to take on a task: "Everyone wants to do something meaningful." The activities so far have ranged from corridor cleaning to kitchen duty.
The BBU Managing Director is therefore also pleased that the job opportunities for asylum seekers are being expanded. In addition to activities in the federal, state and municipal sectors, it is also possible to work in non-profit public sector organizations or companies that are entitled to a minimum of five civil servants. Karner named winter road clearance services and assistance in care homes and libraries as potential fields of activity. The earnings will not exactly be lavish. The Minister of the Interior mentioned a "recognition contribution" of 1.50 euros per hour. In any case, Karner believes: "Those who are supported by the general public should also give something back."
The fact that most refugees are only in federal care at the beginning of their procedure and then move as quickly as possible to accommodation organized by the federal states does not make things any less sensible for Achrainer. The "flow" from the federal government to the federal states is currently working well, but there have also been times when refugees have been in federal care for six months or even longer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.