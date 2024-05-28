Government: compulsory work for asylum seekers is coming

The BBU Managing Director is therefore also pleased that the job opportunities for asylum seekers are being expanded. In addition to activities in the federal, state and municipal sectors, it is also possible to work in non-profit public sector organizations or companies that are entitled to a minimum of five civil servants. Karner named winter road clearance services and assistance in care homes and libraries as potential fields of activity. The earnings will not exactly be lavish. The Minister of the Interior mentioned a "recognition contribution" of 1.50 euros per hour. In any case, Karner believes: "Those who are supported by the general public should also give something back."