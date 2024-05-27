Vorteilswelt
Speech in Dresden

Macron calls for the defense of Europe

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 23:03

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued an urgent warning in Dresden about the danger of extremes in Europe. Democracy and freedom had seemed so self-evident to everyone, Macron said on Monday. But now there is an "illiberal moment".

comment0 Kommentare

The guest from France added in front of Dresden's Frauenkirche: "Everywhere in our democracies, these ideas are flourishing, given a boost by the extremes and especially the far right." Macron appealed: "Let's wake up! Our Europe is not a supermarket!" Europe is not just a place where people agree on common rules. "It is a pillar of values, of culture, of individual and political freedoms." He emphasized: "We must regain the strength, the commitment to defend it everywhere, and to do so in every country in the face of these bad winds and extremes."

Campaigning for a strong and sovereign Europe
The 46-year-old also campaigned for a strong and sovereign Europe as a guarantor of peace, prosperity and democracy. Europe is at a crossroads, the President said in his speech. "Europe is a story of peace, prosperity and democracy." However, all of this was now under threat if Europe did not act. Europe is "mortal", warned Macron.

Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also listened to Macron's speech on site. (Bild: APA/dpa/Jan Woitas)
Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also listened to Macron's speech on site.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Jan Woitas)

"Russia could be here tomorrow"
Particularly in view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, it was necessary for Europe to formulate an independent security and defense policy and for Europeans to act as allies within NATO. Europe must protect itself more strongly against enemies and not just rely on the USA. "Russia is also threatening our security today. Russia has attacked Ukraine and could possibly be here tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," said Macron: "Our peace and our security are really at stake in Ukraine." Europe must also become more sovereign and independent in terms of economic policy, especially in the face of competition from China and the USA.

At the end of his three-day visit to Germany, the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 24 years, Macron will meet with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several ministers from both governments at Schloss Meseberg near Berlin on Tuesday. The discussions at the Franco-German Council of Ministers will primarily focus on European competition policy and cooperation in the area of defense. This will be followed by a joint press conference with Scholz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

