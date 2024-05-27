Macron calls for the defense of Europe

"Russia could be here tomorrow"

Particularly in view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, it was necessary for Europe to formulate an independent security and defense policy and for Europeans to act as allies within NATO. Europe must protect itself more strongly against enemies and not just rely on the USA. "Russia is also threatening our security today. Russia has attacked Ukraine and could possibly be here tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," said Macron: "Our peace and our security are really at stake in Ukraine." Europe must also become more sovereign and independent in terms of economic policy, especially in the face of competition from China and the USA.