Glider captain “parked” plane in wheat field

A 65-year-old pilot from Steyr took off in a glider from a private airfield at around 11.30 a.m. on Monday for a cross-country flight in the Salzkammergut. In the glider was a 68-year-old passenger, also in possession of a pilot's license. After a flight time of around one and a half hours, the pilot had to end his flight due to insufficient thermals and realized that a return flight to the airfield was no longer possible.