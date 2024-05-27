Exchange of fire between Egyptians and Israelis

Macron calls for an immediate ceasefire

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called for the implementation of the latest ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt the Israeli offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. France's head of state Emmanuel Macron also reacted with outrage at Israel. "These operations must stop," Macron wrote on X. "There are no safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Rafah." He called for an immediate ceasefire and full compliance with international law.