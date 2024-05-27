Stressful operation
Firefighters rescue dead comrade
Bad Goisern is in mourning! The 39-year-old who was killed in a quad bike accident was a popular and dedicated firefighter. His own comrades had to go to the rescue. They then sought help themselves to deal with the stressful incident.
Bad Goisern was in a state of consternation on Sunday. A 39-year-old firefighter had died in an accident with a quad bike. And his comrades, including his father, had to go to the rescue.
Accident on the forest road
The accident happened on Sunday night after the 39-year-old and a relative (43) were on their way back from the Sandlingalm, where they had been carrying out work at a hut. The four-wheeled vehicle left a forest road shortly before midnight and crashed over an embankment. The two men were thrown from the quad bike and lay seriously injured. The older man was still able to call the emergency services and helpers immediately made their way to the scene of the accident. The firefighters wanted to bring the 39-year-old comrade, who had died in the meantime, back to life and began resuscitation. However, the emergency doctor, who arrived quickly, eventually had to stop resuscitation while the 43-year-old was taken to hospital.
Unfortunately, this is not the first accident in which our firefighters have lost a comrade. Such a tragic event also affects the whole community, because we are a close-knit community.
Leopold Schilcher, Bürgermeister von Bad Goisern
Specialists always close at hand
"You have to expect such incidents in the fire department, but of course it's particularly difficult when the person affected is a comrade," says Section Fire Service Commander Andreas Limbacher, who is glad that the SvE (stress management after stressful incidents) team in the district is immediately available for such serious cases. The helpers from St. Agatha also sought help here in order to come to terms with what had happened. "Nobody is forced to do this, but many comrades take up the offer," says Limbacher.
"Mourning the loss of a dedicated comrade"
"We have lost a very capable firefighter who was also very committed to the air service," says District Commander Thomas Dreiblmeier, who is also saddened by the death of the popular group commander. And the mayor of Bad Goisern, Leopold Schilcher, learned of the tragedy while on vacation: "A great loss for our community. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and we hope that the injured man will recover."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.