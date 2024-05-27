Firefighters rescue dead comrade

Accident on the forest road

The accident happened on Sunday night after the 39-year-old and a relative (43) were on their way back from the Sandlingalm, where they had been carrying out work at a hut. The four-wheeled vehicle left a forest road shortly before midnight and crashed over an embankment. The two men were thrown from the quad bike and lay seriously injured. The older man was still able to call the emergency services and helpers immediately made their way to the scene of the accident. The firefighters wanted to bring the 39-year-old comrade, who had died in the meantime, back to life and began resuscitation. However, the emergency doctor, who arrived quickly, eventually had to stop resuscitation while the 43-year-old was taken to hospital.