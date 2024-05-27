Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stressful operation

Firefighters rescue dead comrade

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 07:00

Bad Goisern is in mourning! The 39-year-old who was killed in a quad bike accident was a popular and dedicated firefighter. His own comrades had to go to the rescue. They then sought help themselves to deal with the stressful incident.

comment0 Kommentare

Bad Goisern was in a state of consternation on Sunday. A 39-year-old firefighter had died in an accident with a quad bike. And his comrades, including his father, had to go to the rescue.

Accident on the forest road
The accident happened on Sunday night after the 39-year-old and a relative (43) were on their way back from the Sandlingalm, where they had been carrying out work at a hut. The four-wheeled vehicle left a forest road shortly before midnight and crashed over an embankment. The two men were thrown from the quad bike and lay seriously injured. The older man was still able to call the emergency services and helpers immediately made their way to the scene of the accident. The firefighters wanted to bring the 39-year-old comrade, who had died in the meantime, back to life and began resuscitation. However, the emergency doctor, who arrived quickly, eventually had to stop resuscitation while the 43-year-old was taken to hospital.

Zitat Icon

Unfortunately, this is not the first accident in which our firefighters have lost a comrade. Such a tragic event also affects the whole community, because we are a close-knit community.

Leopold Schilcher, Bürgermeister von Bad Goisern

Specialists always close at hand
"You have to expect such incidents in the fire department, but of course it's particularly difficult when the person affected is a comrade," says Section Fire Service Commander Andreas Limbacher, who is glad that the SvE (stress management after stressful incidents) team in the district is immediately available for such serious cases. The helpers from St. Agatha also sought help here in order to come to terms with what had happened. "Nobody is forced to do this, but many comrades take up the offer," says Limbacher.

"Mourning the loss of a dedicated comrade"
"We have lost a very capable firefighter who was also very committed to the air service," says District Commander Thomas Dreiblmeier, who is also saddened by the death of the popular group commander. And the mayor of Bad Goisern, Leopold Schilcher, learned of the tragedy while on vacation: "A great loss for our community. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and we hope that the injured man will recover."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf