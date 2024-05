Ilvy (13) from Rosental has disappeared without a trace

On Friday at 3.30 pm, Ilvy said goodbye to her mother, left the house and went to a friend's house. She was supposed to come back at 7.30 pm. But since then there has been no trace of the young Styrian woman. "The friend she wanted to meet up with didn't know anything about it either. The cell phone had been off since 4 p.m.," says the distraught mother. There had been no argument.