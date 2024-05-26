Female EU candidates ran for votes

Regner struck the gong

With around 280 women, the SPÖ Vienna team was the largest group at this year's Women's Run. They were supported by Mayor Michael Ludwig. During the event, EU candidate Evelyn Regner, Vice-President of the European Parliament, emphasized the need for a consistent European women's policy: "Europe is facing many challenges due to inflation, the climate crisis and the danger of the rise of right-wing forces. Women are particularly affected by this. All the more reason why we need a feminist, social Europe in which everyone has the chance of a good life."