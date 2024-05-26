Tuner get-together got out of hand: authorities put the brakes on

According to the operators, Pachfurth is home to "Europe's most diverse and modern driving event location". On Saturday, a meeting of tuning fans from various nations took place here, which apparently attracted them in droves. The access road from Bruck an der Leitha, the L211 highway, soon became gridlocked. The police had to regulate the traffic from the highway exit, as the columns of cars sometimes backed up as far as the A4.