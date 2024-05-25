Müller extended
The green and white captain remains on board
Yesterday, Valentino Müller tied himself to WSG Tirol for another two seasons. "Because I also want to give something back to the club. Because the challenge with the new coach really excites me!" Meanwhile, his buddy Felix Bacher (23) wants to commit to a new club soon.
He married his Luisa in a civil ceremony back in December. The church wedding will take place on June 8, followed by a big party in Schruns - and two days later they will spend their honeymoon on Mallorca.
Valentino Müller already signed a contract yesterday - for a "marriage extension" with WSG Tirol: after three seasons, the Vorarlberg native will remain at the heart of the Watten team for the next two years! "We simply feel at home in Tirol - both privately and in sport. We have quality of life here."
Speaking of quality: the 25-year-old, who was promoted to captain under former coach Thomas Silberberger, wants to bring more of it to the pitch. After he often had to miss out in the last Bundesliga season due to his Achilles tendon (only 13 championship games). "That's also a point: I've had a difficult season, it didn't go as I had imagined. Nevertheless, the club has placed its trust in me."
There is also a third aspect: the new coach Philipp Semlic. "An exciting project," says "Vale" full of anticipation, "I want to play my part."
No stress
Müller's part-time captain colleague Felix Bacher, on the other hand, does not yet have a fixed contract in hand, but does have some contacts. "I have my choice, even in Germany," the 23-year-old central defender remains relaxed. However, Bacher wants certainty in the coming days: "So that I can celebrate properly at Vale's wedding," he smiles. That should be quite feasible for him and his advisor in the coming days . . .
