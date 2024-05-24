Vorteilswelt
Bad news

No nursing studies in Pinzgau: region protests

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 13:10

The news that nursing studies at the Zell am See nursing school are off the table has been met with much criticism in the region. For Mayor Andreas Wimmreuter (SPÖ), the last word has not yet been spoken on the matter.

The mayors of the region have already campaigned with a petition for higher education in Zell am See. Now, as reported, State Health Councillor Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) has determined that the bachelor's degree course at the FH in Puch-Urstein and in Schwarzach with 200 places is sufficient. In Zell am See, the focus in future will be entirely on the professional profile of specialist assistants. "The last word has not yet been spoken," says Zell's mayor Andreas Wimmreuter (SPÖ). He emphasizes: "It is important to us that we train the entire range of nursing professions."

Several school types start in the fall
Several types of school for specialist assistants and assistants will start in the fall: the first full-time specialist assistant course will begin directly at Zell Hospital. There are collaborations with the Bruck agricultural college and the commercial academy. And at the new Zell HLA (with Matura), the first young people will decide on nursing at the age of 14 from the fall.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
