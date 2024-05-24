No nursing studies in Pinzgau: region protests

The mayors of the region have already campaigned with a petition for higher education in Zell am See. Now, as reported, State Health Councillor Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) has determined that the bachelor's degree course at the FH in Puch-Urstein and in Schwarzach with 200 places is sufficient. In Zell am See, the focus in future will be entirely on the professional profile of specialist assistants. "The last word has not yet been spoken," says Zell's mayor Andreas Wimmreuter (SPÖ). He emphasizes: "It is important to us that we train the entire range of nursing professions."