Srebrenica: UN introduces day of remembrance for genocide

The resolution is intended to help commemorate the genocide of over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims. It "unreservedly condemns any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical event" and acts that glorify those "convicted by international courts of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide". The day is to be officially commemorated for the first time in 2025. 84 UN members voted in favor of the text, including Austria, according to the Foreign Ministry.