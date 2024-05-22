After PK accusations: Greens row back with SPÖ

As a reminder, the Israeli political consultant Tal Silberstein gained inglorious notoriety during the 2017 National Council election campaign as a campaign advisor to the then chancellor and SPÖ leader Christian Kern. He had carried out dirty campaigning against the then new ÖVP leader with covert pro- and anti-Sebastian Kurz Facebook pages. The SPÖ parted ways with Silberstein after he was (temporarily) arrested in Israel in the final phase of the election campaign on corruption charges. Shortly before the election, the campaign manager also had to resign because Silberstein's internal documents relating to the SPÖ election campaign appeared in the media.