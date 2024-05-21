Location under pressure
Upper Austria’s success model hanging by a “thread”
"We've had three years of crisis, but we have to get out of this crisis mode now," says Upper Austria's Economic Councillor Markus Achleitner (ÖVP). Together with Stefan Pierer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Upper Austria, he calls for a realistic view of things.
Reduction of vacation credits, overtime, plus more and more agreements that provide for reduced working hours in combination with a lower salary - due to stuttering demand, more and more companies are being forced to reach for the ceiling.
The exodus from Europe has not yet begun, we are already in the midst of it.
Stefan Pierer, Präsident der Industriellenvereinigung Oberösterreich
"As the world's leading exporter, we filled everything up, but the picture has been changing for the last four or five years - China, for example, has brutally caught up and built up capacity. India is also slowly starting to wake up," says Stefan Pierer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries.
In Europe, costs and regulations are clearly too high, while openness to technology and the pace of innovation are clearly too low, according to Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs, who says with disillusionment: "Competition has increased enormously in other parts of the world."
Achleitner therefore calls for "us to take a realistic view of things again": "The willingness to perform must once again become a matter of course in our society. Anyone who believes that we can afford full-time prosperity with a part-time working model is mistaken."
"We need to initiate change"
According to Joachim Haindl-Grutsch, Managing Director of the Federation of Austrian Industries Upper Austria, "Upper Austria's successful export model is hanging by a thread": "We need to initiate a change."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.