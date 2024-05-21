Driver of small truck had no chance of survival



For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver (60) from the district of Rohrbach crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the oncoming truck loaded with flour coming from the direction of Bad Hall. The force of the impact caused the silo transporter to leave the road on the right and get stuck in the embankment. The 60-year-old's van was turned on its own axis and came to a standstill on the road in the direction of Sierning.



Van was crushed together

The front of the van was completely deformed and crushed up to the passenger compartment. The 60-year-old driver suffered such serious injuries as a result of the accident that he died at the scene. The 53-year-old driver of the silo transporter, who was responsive, was first treated by the emergency doctor and ambulance and taken to PEK Steyr with injuries of indeterminate severity.