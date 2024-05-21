Head-on accident
Driver of small truck had no chance of survival
The driver had no chance of survival as the passenger compartment was completely demolished in an accident on the B122 in Sierning on Tuesday morning. A 60-year-old man from the Rohrbach district crashed his small truck head-on into a silo transporter truck at around 9.30 am. The man from Mühlviertel died at the scene of the accident.
For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver (60) from the district of Rohrbach crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the oncoming truck loaded with flour coming from the direction of Bad Hall. The force of the impact caused the silo transporter to leave the road on the right and get stuck in the embankment. The 60-year-old's van was turned on its own axis and came to a standstill on the road in the direction of Sierning.
Van was crushed together
The front of the van was completely deformed and crushed up to the passenger compartment. The 60-year-old driver suffered such serious injuries as a result of the accident that he died at the scene. The 53-year-old driver of the silo transporter, who was responsive, was first treated by the emergency doctor and ambulance and taken to PEK Steyr with injuries of indeterminate severity.
The B122 was closed for four and a half hours
The Sierning, Neuzeug, Pichlern and Steinersdorf fire departments were deployed with around 36 men and seven vehicles. The B122 was closed in the area of the accident for approx. 4.5 hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
