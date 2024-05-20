Vorteilswelt
1st national league

“Must not lose” versus “must win”

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 22:00

Top versus bottom, David versus Goliath or even must-win versus bonus points. This theme characterized the matches in the 1st National League in this round. While two favorites prevailed, there was also a surprise victory to marvel at.

Change at the top of the table
In the 1st Landesliga last weekend, several representatives of the title race faced teams in the relegation battle. Only one of the top clubs lost out. Not so Neumarkt: With a 2:0 win in Bad Hofgastein, the Flachgau team moved back into pole position in the table. "A deserved win despite a weak performance," summed up Neumarkt section manager Hans Hajek succinctly. "Our boys are currently putting too much pressure on themselves. We have to stop doing that in the season finale."

The situation in the table can still change in any round.

Mühlbach beats itself
First-placed Bergheim were initially challenged in Mühlbach, but then had luck on their side. "With an injury and two goals conceded in the early stages, you can't win anything against such a top team," said Mühlbach coach Wolfgang Reindl, explaining the 4-2 home defeat.

With a bit of luck, we could have achieved more.

Surprise win fought for
Pfarrwerfen achieved the only underdog success last weekend: The Pongau side collected three important points in the relegation battle with a 3-1 win in Berndorf. "We were fully focused and didn't make any stupid mistakes. That's our homework for every game," Pfarrwerfen coach Martin Baier demands of his team going forward.

We want to stay in the league on our own. All we have to do is win, win, win.

League enters hot phase
Contrary to this, there will be direct duels in the title race next weekend: Neumarkt (1st) will host Berndorf (5th) on Saturday and ASV Salzburg (3rd) will visit Hallwang (4th) on Sunday. Thomas Schaier

1st Landesliga: Mühlbach/Pzg. - Bergheim 2:4 (1:2), Kaprun - Anthering 1:6 (1:2), Berndorf - Pfarrwerfen 1:3 (1:1), Tamsweg - ATSV Salzburg 3:2 (1:0), Bad Hofgastein - Neumarkt 0:2 (0:1), ASV Salzburg - Altenmarkt 1:2 (0:0), Schwarzach - Hallwang 1:3 (0:2).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

