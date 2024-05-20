“Must not lose” versus “must win”

Change at the top of the table

In the 1st Landesliga last weekend, several representatives of the title race faced teams in the relegation battle. Only one of the top clubs lost out. Not so Neumarkt: With a 2:0 win in Bad Hofgastein, the Flachgau team moved back into pole position in the table. "A deserved win despite a weak performance," summed up Neumarkt section manager Hans Hajek succinctly. "Our boys are currently putting too much pressure on themselves. We have to stop doing that in the season finale."