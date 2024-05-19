Vienna’s most casual cultural export

How did he manage it all? "With luck," laughs Austen, who is now celebrating 50 years on stage at the Metropol in Vienna. What does that mean to him? "My gratitude for all the people who have helped me over the years to live this wonderful, great life," says Austen. The fact that he played "Höllenangst" at the Burgtheater for three years "as a little railroad boy" and at the Jazzfest in the Vienna State Opera still makes him "shiver with awe and gratitude that this happened to him in his life!"