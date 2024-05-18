Schieder “shocked” by FPÖ election campaign

On Schilling: "Affair has nothing to do with our election campaign"

Back to Schieder: the red top candidate does not want to touch on the debate about Schilling's private statements, which have been widely reported in recent days, especially by tabloid newspapers. This was a matter for Schilling and the Greens to answer. He had "enough other things" to do in the election campaign. Schieder sidestepped the question of whether such private statements had any place in a public discussion: "I don't want to comment any further on this affair, it has nothing to do with our election campaign."