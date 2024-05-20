"During ongoing operations"
Hospital undergoing major expansion: Patients have to move
St. Pölten University Hospital opened a modern extension with 400 new hospital beds last week. Patients are to be relocated as quickly as possible "during ongoing operations".
There are 1384 rooms, eleven operating theaters and 400 beds on eight floors, as well as space for around a thousand employees - these are the key data for the so-called House D, which has now been opened at St. Pölten University Hospital. However, the hospital will not be closed for the upcoming move; instead, staff and patients will be relocated on a ward-by-ward basis during ongoing operations.
Full operation by the end of the month
"Patients will still be served breakfast in their old room, but lunch will be served in the new extension," says the local staff, hoping that everything will run smoothly. After four years of construction, the latest extension should be fully operational by the end of May.
Prior to this, interested parties were able to find out more about the new building at an open day. House D, which cost 180 million euros, is the last step for the time being in the extensive modernization measures since the hospital was taken over by the state 20 years ago. After the move, the old House A will be razed to the ground.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.