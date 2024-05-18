Xiaomi stops after 39 km – irreparable!

After the breakdown, the car was transported back to the delivery center, from there to the factory for analysis (the Xiaomi SU7 is built by SAIC). The owner posted a video of his car on social media. The video shows the car on the hard shoulder with flashing warning lights. Inside, the screen shows the message "The car is about to stop, please stop safely and contact the online service", the message then changed to something like "The drive system is faulty and cannot be shifted." This indicated that there was a fault preventing the car from shifting between forward and reverse gear.