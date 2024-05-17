Legend? “I can do very little with that”

Nevertheless, let's take a look back. How do you view your time in Salzburg in the rear-view mirror?

Soccer was very different at the beginning. It was very special when I came into the dressing room as a young player. There were really big names here that I could share the pitch with. I was able to take a lot with me.

In which areas do you see the biggest differences compared to back then?

The biggest difference is that as a young player you are very focused on yourself and don't have everything in view. I've certainly learned a lot from the boys, including the different cultures. I've matured a lot as a person as a result.