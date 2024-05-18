Imola GP: Qualifying – LIVE from 4pm

Anniversary

Mercedes, meanwhile, are celebrating an anniversary as the Silver Arrows approach their 300th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Imola. After a weak start to the season, things are set to pick up again. "We are bringing a few more updates with us and hope that they will take us in the right direction," said Team Principal Toto Wolff. However, the Viennese expects that it will take a few more races before the chosen path bears fruit. Mercedes is currently only in fourth place in the constructors' championship with 64 points, well behind Red Bull (239), Ferrari (187) and Mercedes customer team McLaren (124).