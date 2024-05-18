Here in the ticker
Imola GP: Qualifying – LIVE from 4pm
The Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna takes place in Imola this weekend: Qualifying is on the program today. We will be reporting live from 4pm - see ticker below.
Ferrari ahead in practice
Formula 1 starts its European tour this weekend with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Ahead of the seventh race of the season on Sunday (3pm) in Italy, there is at least a small question mark over the current balance of power in the premier class of motorsport. McLaren recently celebrated a Grand Prix victory in Miami thanks to Lando Norris, and Ferrari also wants to challenge Red Bull even more with a major update. Charles Leclerc thrilled the Ferrari fans in practice for the Formula 1 race in Imola.
The Scuderia is relying on a larger update package for its home race, but Red Bull is also bringing improvements to Emilia-Romagna. According to RB motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, it will be an update from which the Styrian "expects a lot". Red Bull has fond memories of Imola: Verstappen triumphed in wet conditions in 2021 and 2022, while last year's race had to be canceled due to flooding. There is currently an increased chance of rain for Sunday afternoon.
Despite his second place in Miami, Verstappen still leads the overall championship standings after the first quarter of the season with a comfortable 33 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, third in Miami, is 38 points behind.
Anniversary
Mercedes, meanwhile, are celebrating an anniversary as the Silver Arrows approach their 300th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Imola. After a weak start to the season, things are set to pick up again. "We are bringing a few more updates with us and hope that they will take us in the right direction," said Team Principal Toto Wolff. However, the Viennese expects that it will take a few more races before the chosen path bears fruit. Mercedes is currently only in fourth place in the constructors' championship with 64 points, well behind Red Bull (239), Ferrari (187) and Mercedes customer team McLaren (124).
