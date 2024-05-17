Vorteilswelt
FIFA Congress

Damper for the DFB: Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 10:17

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil. The Brazilian bid prevailed over the joint bid from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The decision on the award was made at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok on Friday with 119:78 votes in favor of Brazil and against the three-country alliance.

comment0 Kommentare

The USA and Mexico had withdrawn their bids in advance and announced a new attempt for 2031. This means that the 10th Women's World Cup in history will be held in South America for the first time. The head of the Brazilian FA, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said he was "euphoric" and thanked his team. "I feel a lot of emotion, we knew it would be difficult. But we knew that united we would be successful."

Final in the legendary Maracana
Brazil will deliver the "best World Cup". "I invite everyone to come to Brazil," said the head of the association. Infantino said - once again: "It will be the best World Cup ever." The final will take place in the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

