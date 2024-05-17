Waste separation: what will change now

Kitchen waste valuable, but too many contaminants

The largest pile of waste is organic waste, which accounts for over 27 percent (see chart). This is valuable because it can be processed into compost and biogas. This requires clean separation. And there is still a huge problem here. As a first step, more and more municipalities are switching to disposing of garden and kitchen waste separately. The reason: high-quality biogas can only be produced from food waste. Grass and tree cuttings, on the other hand, are turned into compost. There are currently fermentation plants in Schlitters and Roppen. However, Egger still sees a lot of potential for expansion here.