“Ambassador School of the European Parliament”

Practical learning based on hot topics

What is inflation, how does it come about and what do the ECB's key interest rate and international supply chains have to do with it? These and many other topics, which could not be more topical, were integrated into the economic subjects at the SPAR Academy Vienna. In the subject "Political Education" in the third grades, almost the entire second semester is devoted to the history and development of the EU. Topics such as the various EU institutions and their areas of responsibility, current and future member states, the importance of monetary union, EU subsidies and funding and much more are also covered.