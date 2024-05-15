“Traffic on the Linz side will increase”

Traffic figures will fall drastically in Urfahr

The effects will be most noticeable on the other side of the Danube around Rudolfstraße, as VP city deputy Martin Hajart confirms: "The opening of the Westring Bridge will drastically reduce traffic figures in Urfahr - in return, traffic in Linz along the Danube will increase until the final completion of the A26." Which will probably not please everyone, as the expected opening to traffic is not scheduled until December 2035. However, the microsimulations with a forecast for 2030 also show that although the Römerberg tunnel will remain efficient for a certain period of time, the construction of the Freinberg tunnel including the station junction and the construction of the west bridge including closing the gap to the A 7 will be essential in the long term.