One in three people have already suffered sunburn this year

Household spends an average of 22 euros on sun care

35.1 percent of respondents buy new products before each summer season. However, almost two thirds (64.9 percent) use them until they are used up. "On every sun protection product there is a small symbol with an opened jar, which shows the shelf life in months after the first opening," said Schneider and recommends sticking to this information. According to the Consumer Panel Austria GfK, domestic households bought a sun care product on average twice a year from the beginning of April 2023 to the end of March 2024 and spent around 22 euros on it in one year.