Suddenly waist-deep in snow: helicopter rescue

The Mayrhofen mountain rescue team had to be called out at around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday to rescue a 42-year-old German from his predicament using a police helicopter. The German had set off from Mayrhofen towards the Ahorn mountain station at 8.30 am. However, at 1850 meters there is still snow in Tyrol, under which the hiking trail had to remain a mystery for the 42-year-old. So he decided to ascend via pathless terrain to a crossing hiking trail.