Out of Italy
Killer bear “JJ4” to move in with her mother
A female bear that killed a jogger in the Alps in Trentino in northern Italy last year is to be housed in a protected area in Germany. This was announced by the authorities of the province of Trento on Tuesday.
After the female bear with the code "JJ4" killed the 26-year-old jogger in April 2023, the Trento authorities ordered her capture and execution. The death sentence was blocked by legal objections from environmentalists.
"JJ4 will be relocated by the fall," Roberto Failoni, councillor for tourism and hunting in Trento, told the daily newspaper "Corriere del Trentino". The bear is to find a new home in the Worbis Bear Park in Thuringia. Since 2010, the park in the Black Forest has also been home to "JJ4's" mother, the bear "Jurka".
Animal rights activists criticize "climate of fear"
After "JJ4" was captured and brought to the "Casteller" wildlife center, the animal welfare organization "Lav" intervened. The organization suggested transporting the animal to the Libearty Sanctuary bear sanctuary in Zarnesti, Romania, at its own expense. Animal rights activists complained that a "climate of fear and hatred" towards bears had been stirred up in Trentino.
In Italy, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans had intensified since the death of the Trentino jogger. Many people protested against the original plans to kill "JJ4" and another problem bear with the code "MJ5".
EU project had an impact
Animal rights activists have repeatedly called for people to be made more aware of wild animals or for wildlife corridors to be set up. According to the province of Trento, the number of bears in the area has increased massively since the start of the EU "Life Ursus" project 24 years ago. Instead of the planned 50, around 100 wild animals have settled in the area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
