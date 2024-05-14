Vorteilswelt
Replacement for "darling"?

Hasenhüttl wants to sign a DFB terror

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 16:41

Wolfsburg coach Ralf Hasenhüttl currently has a lot of power when it comes to transfers. He wants to use this to bring Yukinari Sugawara, a new right-back, to the "Wolves". The Japanese player is best known in Germany for his disgrace.

After sporting director Marcel Schäfer announced his departure from Wolfsburg, the Germans are on the lookout for a suitable successor. The timing is not ideal, as the squad for the coming season is already being put together.

Yukinari Sugawara (Bild: AFP/APA/ANP/MAURICE VAN STEEN)
Yukinari Sugawara
(Bild: AFP/APA/ANP/MAURICE VAN STEEN)

To ensure that this mission does not go down the drain and that the "Wolves" play for the European places again next season and not for relegation, sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz and Hasenhüttl have been given more decision-making power by the supervisory board.

Baku will probably not extend his contract
The Austrian now wants to use this power to make a move for one of his dream players. Yukinari Sugawara is to move from Alkmaar in the Dutch first division to the "Wolves". The 23-year-old could be brought in as a replacement for Ridle Baku, who is unlikely to extend his contract, which expires in 2025, and is therefore expected to bring in more money in the summer.

A bitter pill for Hasenhüttl, as Baku is once again playing an important role under him and has earned himself a regular place. Sugawara is a similar type of player and, as a full-back, is always involved in the offense. He would already be well known in the city, as he played in the DFB team's 4-1 defeat to Japan at Wolfsburg's VW Arena in September 2023.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

