Hasenhüttl wants to sign a DFB terror

Baku will probably not extend his contract

The Austrian now wants to use this power to make a move for one of his dream players. Yukinari Sugawara is to move from Alkmaar in the Dutch first division to the "Wolves". The 23-year-old could be brought in as a replacement for Ridle Baku, who is unlikely to extend his contract, which expires in 2025, and is therefore expected to bring in more money in the summer.