Historical fairy tale
Maderner: “History should actually be made into a movie!”
GAK's promotion fairytale is perfect - first place is set in stone. One player who has contributed significantly to the Styrians' success is Daniel Maderner from Lower Austria. He is returning to the Bundesliga and is particularly looking forward to the derbies.
It was only a year ago that he fought his way back from a cruciate ligament rupture. Before Daniel Maderner from Enzesfeld turned his back on Belgian second-division club Waasland Beveren and made a surprise move to GAK in the summer of 2023. His motto at the time: "I really want to get promoted with this club." No sooner said than done!
Just four rounds before the end of the season, the "Red Jackets" closed the championship bag and are back in the top division after 17 years. "What they have achieved in such a short time is incredible. This story should really be made into a movie," beamed Maderner, who played a key role in Graz's latest fairytale. The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and contributed six assists so far - making him the top scorer in the 2nd division. "I'm pleased that I was able to make my contribution as a leading player," said the goalscorer. "I really wanted to give something back to the club. Our fans are sensational and have always been first-class." Maderner is now in his third season at the club, having previously played in the Bundesliga with Neustadt and Altach.
Which matches is he particularly looking forward to? "The derbies against Sturm, of course. Even in the Cup, the city was positively electric before this match. But as Toni Polster's son-in-law, the games with Austria are also special."
But before that, he's popping the corks once again. "We're having a big party at the club center on 29 May." Maybe Daniel will take a few photos this time. Maderner laughs: "I put my phone away at our unofficial party - I just wanted to enjoy the whole thing..."
PS: Meanwhile, Horn extended Florian Fischerauer's contract until 2025.
