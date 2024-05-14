Maderner: “History should actually be made into a movie!”

Just four rounds before the end of the season, the "Red Jackets" closed the championship bag and are back in the top division after 17 years. "What they have achieved in such a short time is incredible. This story should really be made into a movie," beamed Maderner, who played a key role in Graz's latest fairytale. The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and contributed six assists so far - making him the top scorer in the 2nd division. "I'm pleased that I was able to make my contribution as a leading player," said the goalscorer. "I really wanted to give something back to the club. Our fans are sensational and have always been first-class." Maderner is now in his third season at the club, having previously played in the Bundesliga with Neustadt and Altach.