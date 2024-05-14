Hungry raccoons endanger native wildlife

Never feed raccoons!

In Austria, the first sightings of raccoons in the wild occurred as early as the 1970s. The animals had often escaped from fur farms. These nocturnal animals also lived in suburbs, parks and gardens. Now and again, the animals choose attics, sheds or even cellars as sleeping or birthing places. If you see a raccoon in your own garden, do not feed it! The animals tend to lose their shyness and become increasingly intrusive.