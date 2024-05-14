Street fight with a machete in the middle of Leipzig

"Late on Sunday afternoon, there was an altercation between several people on a green area of Eisenbahnstraße between Idastraße and Elisabethstraße. Those involved are also said to have been carrying dangerous objects; whether these were also used is the subject of ongoing investigations. According to the information available so far, two 26-year-old men were injured, one of whom required outpatient medical treatment. The police have started investigations into the reasons for the altercation, the respective involvement and the suspicion of dangerous bodily harm."