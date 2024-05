Slowed down top club even postponed anniversary

The Heeres kickers made an impressive start to the 2nd Landesliga Nord season: Salzburgligigist Golling was eliminated in the cup and the title candidates Plainfeld and Elixhausen were "shaved". Then came the inglorious Grödig game with riots and an eight-game ban for one player. "That was the break. We were portrayed as a Grattler club and a bunch of thugs," complained sporting director Thomas Pichler. The run of success ended with a win against Strobl. It remained the last three-pointer until the second leg twelve games later!