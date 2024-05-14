Residents delay start of construction for Graz cycle path

If Geidorf's district leader Hanno Wisiak (KPÖ) has his way, an expansion of parking on Heinrichstraße would also take a lot of pressure off the discussion. "The cycle path connection to the university is unavoidable. But the people who live here shouldn't be penalized - it's about ensuring that nobody drives to lectures by car." In any case, he doesn't see much point in a political clash of interests: "There was a broad political consensus across all party lines on the expansion of the cycle path in Heinrichstraße - I assume that this is still the case."