In Heinrichstraße

Residents delay start of construction for Graz cycle path

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 07:00

Cycle path extension in Graz's Heinrichstraße is on hold - residents have lodged an objection, now it's the turn of the provincial administrative court.

On Monday, the excavators started up on the Joanneumring, marking the start of construction work on the long-discussed ring cycle path. Until the end of October, all road users will have to reckon with repeated delays. In the end, a further 54 city center parking spaces will be lost.

Work on the new cycle path on Joanneumring started on Monday and will continue until the end of October. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Work on the new cycle path on Joanneumring started on Monday and will continue until the end of October.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Similar work is planned for Heinrichstraße. A blue cycle lane should have been installed there last year - at the expense of around 30 car parking spaces. But because local residents took legal action against the project, the construction site was dismantled last summer. "The official procedures have now been completed. Now that new objections have been raised, it's the turn of the provincial administrative court," says mobility planner Peter Sturm from the province of Styria.

20,000 cars per day
The bone of contention is the redesign of the junction with Goethestrasse. Sturm: "Currently, all road users have too little space there. We want to expand the junction, but some residents would prefer to keep parking spaces." Around 20,000 cars, 11,000 bus passengers and 2,000 cyclists currently use Heinrichstrasse every day. "It is therefore an important traffic axis and not a residential street in the traditional sense," the expert notes.

If Geidorf's district leader Hanno Wisiak (KPÖ) has his way, an expansion of parking on Heinrichstraße would also take a lot of pressure off the discussion. "The cycle path connection to the university is unavoidable. But the people who live here shouldn't be penalized - it's about ensuring that nobody drives to lectures by car." In any case, he doesn't see much point in a political clash of interests: "There was a broad political consensus across all party lines on the expansion of the cycle path in Heinrichstraße - I assume that this is still the case."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
