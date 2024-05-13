Debate about working hours
“Hacking until you drop”: SPÖ goes after ÖVP
The debate about longer working hours continues. "If the ÖVP and the Federation of Austrian Industries have their way, people should chop until they drop," emphasized Klaus Seltenheim, the Red Party's federal managing director, on Monday. He identified "attacks on employees" and, in line with the party line, called for a reduction in working hours and a four-day week.
Seltenheim sharply criticized the People's Party for putting the Industrialists' Association (IV) first in sensitive issues such as the working time debate. In return, the industry regularly orders "things and laws" from the ÖVP, which then implements them to the best of its ability.
Red warning against blue-black
"The demands of the ÖVP and IV are similar, are coordinated and all come from the same stable," said Seltenheim. The Social Democrat also warned against a new edition of a "blue-black horror coalition", which could only be prevented by the SPÖ.
Chancellor against longer working hours without wage compensation
The discussion about extending working hours without wage compensation, i.e. higher income, was triggered a few weeks ago by the Federation of Austrian Industries. ÖVP chairman and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer then declared that implementing the proposal was out of the question for him. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) also made it clear that she was not in favor of the industry proposal. She had previously said that more rather than less work needed to be done in Austria.
IV idea: Half an hour more work per day
Last week, the IV caused renewed discussion with its proposals that employees should work half an hour more per day and that part-time employees should make higher contributions to the social security system. "For those working 40 hours a week, IV boss Knill's announcement would not only mean an extension to a 42.5-hour week, but also a pay cut of almost 10 percent," criticized Seltenheim.
The Social Democrat emphasized that women in particular work part-time because there are not enough childcare places. "It is therefore high time to expand childcare and implement a legal entitlement to a free childcare place."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
