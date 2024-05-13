“Hacking until you drop”: SPÖ goes after ÖVP

Chancellor against longer working hours without wage compensation

The discussion about extending working hours without wage compensation, i.e. higher income, was triggered a few weeks ago by the Federation of Austrian Industries. ÖVP chairman and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer then declared that implementing the proposal was out of the question for him. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) also made it clear that she was not in favor of the industry proposal. She had previously said that more rather than less work needed to be done in Austria.