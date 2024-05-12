"Dreamed of it"
Dutchman Kooij wins ninth stage of the Giro
Former speed skater Olav Kooij won the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia from Avezzano over 214 km to Naples in a thrilling sprint on Sunday. The Dutchman (Visma) won after 4:44:22 hours ahead of Jonathan Milan (ITA/Lidl) and the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano from the UAE team. The latter also had help from overall leader Tadej Pogacar in the finish, a kind of thanks for one of his helpers on the way to the hoped-for Giro victory.
"It was a tough finale, but the team supported me very well. We knew we had to improvise and see how the race went. I've been waiting for this, I've been dreaming of this victory," said Kooij, for whom it was his 32nd professional victory, but his first in a Grand Tour. Monday is the first rest day in the first of the three three-week national tours.
Top favorite Pogacar can particularly enjoy this, as he continues to dominate the Giro d'Italia at will. Pogacar wanted to help teammate Molano to the stage win in the finish. "Unfortunately, it didn't quite work out. But if I can help, then it's better for me to be in front," said the Slovenian, who leads very comfortably with a lead of 2:40 minutes. "I'm looking forward to relaxing a bit and hopefully not thinking about the race for a day," said Pogacar on Sunday.
Pogacar a pain in the neck
His superiority is so great that even before stage 9, Pogacar felt compelled to defend himself for his successes. "I'm 100 percent sure that I'm really getting on some guys' nerves," said the 25-year-old. "But I'm driving for the team that pays me and my team-mates, who work their butts off for me here. We want to show how strong we are here."
Pogacar's UAE team with Austrian Felix Großschartner is said to have received a high entry fee. In addition, the course has been significantly simplified compared to previous years and the elevation gain has been reduced by around 20 percent. This will help Pogacar to come out of the Giro fresher in order to achieve his huge goal, the double Giro/Tour de France.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.