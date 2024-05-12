Dutchman Kooij wins ninth stage of the Giro

Top favorite Pogacar can particularly enjoy this, as he continues to dominate the Giro d'Italia at will. Pogacar wanted to help teammate Molano to the stage win in the finish. "Unfortunately, it didn't quite work out. But if I can help, then it's better for me to be in front," said the Slovenian, who leads very comfortably with a lead of 2:40 minutes. "I'm looking forward to relaxing a bit and hopefully not thinking about the race for a day," said Pogacar on Sunday.