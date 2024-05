Nico Hipfl wins Spring Bowl in St. Pölten

The 18-year-old nephew of former top 100 man Markus defeated Frenchman Raphael Vaksmann 1:6, 6:4, 6:4 in the final, making him the first Austrian winner since Jurij Rodionov in 2017 and following in the footsteps of Markus Hipfl, who won the tournament in 1996. China's Yiru Chen won the girls' event.